/Love Island USA Season 7: When is the finale, who went home tonight, and more?

Love Island USA is reaching its finale, and the audience is equally excited and sad. After last year’s viral and much-talked-about season, Love Island USA returned this year with the show set in Fiji, where 10 Islanders entered the villa with the hope of winning the $100,000 prize.

Ariana Madix returned as the host, with Iain Stirling as the narrator. Following a successful season 6, the current season is also garnering significant attention from fans across social media, thanks to all the drama and whirlwind romances.



When will the Love Island USA Season 7 finale episode be released?



The popular show, which brings a group of single men and women into a villa for a month, is heading toward its finale, with Episode 30 marking the beginning of the final week.



Fans online are already excited to watch the final episodes of the season and see what new surprises unfold at Casa Amor.



When is the finale?



After six weeks and 36 episodes, the Love Island USA finale will premiere on Sunday, July 13, exclusively on Peacock in the US.



The shocking twist!



Cierra Ortega, one of the popular contestants, has to quietly walk out of the villa due to her past derogatory social media posts. The shocking exit came weeks after another cast member was under fire for past racial slurs. Ortega faced backlash after her old Instagram posts resurfaced online, in which she was found usingderogatory anti-Asian remarks



On Sunday's episode, Narrator Stirling confirmed that Ortega left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic Vansteenberghe 'officially single.'



Who went home on Episode 30?





Cierra Ortega

Elan Bibas

Zak Srakaew



Who are the new couples?



After the recoupling in the recent episode, here are the couples:

Ace & Chelley

Amaya & Brian

Clarke & Taylor

Iris & Pepe

Chris & Huda

Nic & Olandria