Love Island USA’s Vanna Einerson opens up after plastic surgery rumours: 'Duh I got my lips done'

Love Island USA’s former contestant Vanna Einerson has spoken about her plastic surgeries after widespread speculation online. She also discussed her recent elimination from Peacock's popular dating series. The show features contestants living in isolation from the outside world in a villa under constant video surveillance, with the goal of coupling up to survive. The winning couple receives $100,000. The show is hosted and narrated by Iain Stirling, who also worked on the UK version. Love Island USA is currently in its seventh season.

Vanna sets the record straight

Speaking on the Viall Files podcast, Vanna addressed the rumours saying, “Duh I got my lips done, and I like my lips. But my cheeks and my chin I've had for life, born with it, and people were saying, ‘Overfilled.’”

She continued, “Apparently, I've been getting filler in my face since I was 14 and my mom is my injector, what are you guys talking about? My mom's a stay-at-home mom. All the things that these people were pointing out to me, I never saw in myself, they were pointing out new insecurities.”

She also expressed gratitude to fellow contestant Coco Watson for supporting her, saying, “I'm honestly so grateful for Coco, that she was there, because she sat and prayed over me.”

Call for kindness

Contestants of Love Island have frequently been the targets of online hate and bullying. At the start of season seven, the producers released a statement urging fans to remain respectful: “We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us. Please just remember they’re real people, so let’s be kind and spread the love!”

New episodes of Love Island USA air on Peacock every day at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, except Wednesdays.

