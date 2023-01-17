Who is Grime star Bugzy Malone, boyfriend of Love Island contender Gemma Owen? Know about his family & career
Grime Star Bugzy Malone is Gemma Owen’s new boyfriend, her newfound love, which she has coupled with just eight weeks after breaking up with her ex-Love Island co-star Luca Bish
Gemma Owen, Michael Owen’s daughter and an international Dressage Rider, is believed to have found her new love eight weeks after her split with Love Island co-star Luca Bish. The Sun has reported that 19-year-old Gemma Owen has been dating the 32-year-old criminal-turned-rapper Aaron Davies aka Bugzy Malone for the past few weeks with blessings from her family. Bugzy is a native of Crumpsall, Manchester, and had a challenging upbringing after growing up in a home where many of the family members were criminals. The Grime Star, who had never met his biological father as a child, got involved in illegal activity at the age of just 11, and by the time he was 16, he was in prison.
Who is Gemma Owen’s new boyfriend Bugzy Malone?
Grime Star Bugzy Malone is a 32-year-old rapper from Manchester, who started rapping with his pals while going around for committing crimes. Following his prison stint at the age of 16, Bugzy Malone focused on boxing as well as his career as a musician. In 2010, the former criminal went on to release his debut mixtape, Swaggaman.
Bugzy Malone’s career as a rapper and an actor
After publishing his first mixtape, Bugzy Malone started performing freestyles for the YouTube channels "KODH TV" and "Grime Daily". Later, he published his second mixtape 'Why So Serious' in 2011. Hip Hop Heavy Metal's main single, which debuted in September 2011, earned an amazing 1.5 million YouTube views after its release. After releasing several more mixtapes over the years, including "Lost in Meanwhile City" (2012) and "Journal of an Evil Genius" (2015), Bugzy gained notoriety outside of his native Manchester thanks to his Spitfire freestyle on JDZmedia.
In June 2015, he released Watch Your Mouth, his debut single, which quickly gained a tonne of popularity and was played on numerous UK radio stations and TV networks. In addition to having a successful music career, Bugzy also considers himself to be a movie star. He recently participated in the Guy Ritchie film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre with actors like Jason Statham and Hugh Grant.
Bugzy Malone court cases
In September 2021, Bugzy Malone had to appear in court after he was accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm. He was alleged to have hit one man and kicked another in the head "in self-defense" during the confrontation. He claimed to have feared for the safety of his mother and his then-girlfriend who were inside the Ramsbottom, close to Bury, property at the time. Later, the allegations against the Grime star were dropped.