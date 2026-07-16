/How many missiles does one S-400 have?

The S-400 Triumf is not a single vehicle but a network of radars and launchers. Each launcher holds 4 to 16 missiles. A standard battery deploys up to 128 missiles. The full system can simultaneously guide 72 missiles to destroy 36 aerial targets.
When discussing how many missiles an S-400 has, it is crucial to understand that it is not a single vehicle. The Russian-made S-400 Triumf is an integrated network consisting of a command post, multiple radar arrays, and several separate launch vehicles.
The physical missiles are carried and fired by massive transporter-erector-launcher vehicles. Each standard launch truck features four large cylindrical launch tubes, which use a specialised cold-launch gas system to safely eject the weapons before ignition.
The S-400 is highly customisable, meaning the total missile count depends entirely on the mission loadout. A single launch tube can securely hold one massive, long-range interceptor or a cluster of four smaller, medium-range missiles.
If configured for extreme distances using the 400-kilometre 40N6E missiles, a single launcher vehicle carries exactly four weapons. However, if loaded entirely with smaller 9M96E short-range missiles, a single truck can pack up to 16 ready-to-fire interceptors.
A standard S-400 battery, or battalion, typically consists of eight individual launcher vehicles networked to a single fire-control radar. Depending on the specific mixture of short and long-range weapons, a single deployed battery holds between 32 and 128 ready-to-fire missiles.
To create an impenetrable regional defence shield, multiple batteries are frequently grouped together into a larger regiment. A fully equipped regiment often commands up to 16 launcher vehicles, drastically increasing the total number of interceptors on the battlefield.
Regardless of the exact loadout, the system’s digital brain is designed to manage immense volumes of firepower. According to official specifications, a full S-400 command system can simultaneously guide 72 missiles to intercept 36 distinct targets at once.