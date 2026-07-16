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How many missiles does one S-400 have?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 15:50 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 15:50 IST

The S-400 Triumf is not a single vehicle but a network of radars and launchers. Each launcher holds 4 to 16 missiles. A standard battery deploys up to 128 missiles. The full system can simultaneously guide 72 missiles to destroy 36 aerial targets.

Not Just a Single Vehicle
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Not Just a Single Vehicle

When discussing how many missiles an S-400 has, it is crucial to understand that it is not a single vehicle. The Russian-made S-400 Triumf is an integrated network consisting of a command post, multiple radar arrays, and several separate launch vehicles.

The Transporter Erector Launcher
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The Transporter Erector Launcher

The physical missiles are carried and fired by massive transporter-erector-launcher vehicles. Each standard launch truck features four large cylindrical launch tubes, which use a specialised cold-launch gas system to safely eject the weapons before ignition.

A Flexible Arsenal
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A Flexible Arsenal

The S-400 is highly customisable, meaning the total missile count depends entirely on the mission loadout. A single launch tube can securely hold one massive, long-range interceptor or a cluster of four smaller, medium-range missiles.

Missiles per Launcher
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Missiles per Launcher

If configured for extreme distances using the 400-kilometre 40N6E missiles, a single launcher vehicle carries exactly four weapons. However, if loaded entirely with smaller 9M96E short-range missiles, a single truck can pack up to 16 ready-to-fire interceptors.

The Standard Battery
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The Standard Battery

A standard S-400 battery, or battalion, typically consists of eight individual launcher vehicles networked to a single fire-control radar. Depending on the specific mixture of short and long-range weapons, a single deployed battery holds between 32 and 128 ready-to-fire missiles.

The Regiment Level
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The Regiment Level

To create an impenetrable regional defence shield, multiple batteries are frequently grouped together into a larger regiment. A fully equipped regiment often commands up to 16 launcher vehicles, drastically increasing the total number of interceptors on the battlefield.

Massive Engagement Capability
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Massive Engagement Capability

Regardless of the exact loadout, the system’s digital brain is designed to manage immense volumes of firepower. According to official specifications, a full S-400 command system can simultaneously guide 72 missiles to intercept 36 distinct targets at once.

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