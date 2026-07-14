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Americans need to prove they are American citizens to visit a national park in US

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:52 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:52 IST
Americans need to prove they are American citizens to visit a national park in US

Milky Way from Ofu island, National Park of American Samoa. Photograph: (Picryl)

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A national park spread over three islands, 4,200 kilometres from Hawaii in the United States, needs travellers to prove they are citizens of the United States. The skies here offer great views of the Milky Way, along with beautiful hiking trails.

A National Park in the United States requires its own citizens to present valid identification, although entry is free. The skies are so clear over this remote region that the Milky Way is clearly visible. The National Park of American Samoa is located 4,184 kilometres from Hawaii, and tourists need to change flights to reach the three islands over which the park is spread. The US Department of the Interior has certain guidelines for travellers who wish to visit this tropical wonder. They need to present a valid birth certificate or passport to prove they are American nationals.

Reaching the National Park of American Samoa is not easy, with limited options available. You need to fly to the Pago Pago International Airport on the island of Tutuila, from where connecting flights to Ta’ū and Ofu are available. Keep all relevant papers ready. Packing the right things is extremely important while visiting the Samoa National Park. The island ecosystem is warm and humid and feels hot and sticky all year-round. There is no traditional winter or cold season.

It can rain anytime here, although the period from October to May is their official rainy season. Pack the right gear, like rain jackets, waterproof shoes, and lightweight clothing. Despite its challenges, the efforts are rewarding as the park offers incredible hiking trails through lush rainforests. You can also try diving and snorkelling.

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What to do on the three islands?

All three islands offer something different. In Tutuila, there is the Mount ‘Alava Trail for hikers. The island is where you can experience Samoan culture in the villages. Ta’ū offers a more off-the-beaten-path experience to hikers. It also houses Lata Mountain, the highest point in American Samoa. Ofu is for those interested in snorkelling, where you can get white sandy beaches and coral reefs.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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