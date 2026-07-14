/Americans need to prove they are American citizens to visit a national park in US

A National Park in the United States requires its own citizens to present valid identification, although entry is free. The skies are so clear over this remote region that the Milky Way is clearly visible. The National Park of American Samoa is located 4,184 kilometres from Hawaii, and tourists need to change flights to reach the three islands over which the park is spread. The US Department of the Interior has certain guidelines for travellers who wish to visit this tropical wonder. They need to present a valid birth certificate or passport to prove they are American nationals.

Reaching the National Park of American Samoa is not easy, with limited options available. You need to fly to the Pago Pago International Airport on the island of Tutuila, from where connecting flights to Ta’ū and Ofu are available. Keep all relevant papers ready. Packing the right things is extremely important while visiting the Samoa National Park. The island ecosystem is warm and humid and feels hot and sticky all year-round. There is no traditional winter or cold season.

It can rain anytime here, although the period from October to May is their official rainy season. Pack the right gear, like rain jackets, waterproof shoes, and lightweight clothing. Despite its challenges, the efforts are rewarding as the park offers incredible hiking trails through lush rainforests. You can also try diving and snorkelling.

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What to do on the three islands?