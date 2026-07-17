Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 19th day of his hunger strike, and actor Aamir Khan has finally reacted to it. He also addressed the years-long belief that 3 Idiots was based on Wangchuk, and this was the claim that the actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in the movie, also said as he voiced support for the environmentalist. But now Khan has finally broken his silence as he ended the years-long belief that the superhit 2009 movie was based on Wangchuk.

Khan played Phunsukh Wangdu AKA Rancho, a character that is said to be inspired by Ladakh engineer and activist Wangchuk

That is a misconception: Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, Chatur is wrong

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Khan is currently in London for the Indian Film Festival, where he made a special appearance for the screening of Lagaan as it completed 25 years. On Thursday, he closed the London Indian Film Festival with that appearance. During a press interaction, he was asked about the scientist who is on a hunger strike.

For over a decade, it has been believed that Khan’s character, Rancho, in the movie was based on Wangchuk. But that’s not the case. When asked about the hunger strike, the actor responded.

Clearing the air on the decades-long perception, ‘’No, that is not true actually.'' Even, he claimed how he and event the didn't event know about the scientist at the time of the Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi were also not aware.

Further, he went on to mention Vaidya's recent video, where he has claimed that Khan's character was based on Wangchuk. Talking about the same, he said, ‘’That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots. I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi, who are the two writers, we didn’t know about Mr Sonam.''

‘’However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view,” the actor added.

Wangchuk's health is also deteriorating, and concerns have been raised across the country. Speaking on this, the actor said,“All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast.”

While Wangchuk was already a prominent figure in Ladakh, he received nationwide attention following the success of Aamir Khan’s character, Rancho. Speculation grew that the character was inspired by Wangchuk and his innovations. This perception was backed by the fact that key scenes, including the climactic reunion, were shot in Ladakh.

What Sonam Wangchuk has said about 3 Idiots