/'Don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die': 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya's emotional appeal for Sonam Wangchuk

Reel has spilt out to real now. 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya has extended support to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Vaidya invoked the film’s popular character Phunsuk Wangdu, loosely based on Wangchuk, and urged people to pay attention to his deteriorating health and the issues he is protesting over.

The actor's appeal came days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading the protest at Jantar Mantar, claimed that Wangchuk had lost nearly 9 kg since beginning his fast and that his health had worsened.

Omi Vaidya speaks in support of Wangchuk

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On Tuesday, Vaidya took to social media to make an emotional appeal. He first introduced himself and said, “I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots and Sadiq from The Office, and I have an important message for you. I don't really do this very often, so please listen up," he said.

Vaidya reminded viewers that Aamir Khan's character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. "Did you know that Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character," he said.

Vaidya called Wangchuk “humble and a pretty impressive person” and added that the activist had achieved “some incredible stuff” in life. Urging everyone to learn more about Wangchuk’s work, Vaidya said, "Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing," he added.

Explaining the protest, Vaidya said Wangchuk was raising concerns over education, Ladakh's autonomy and environmental issues. "Whether you agree with him or not, I don't really want this guy to die," he said, urging people to take a moment from their daily lives to understand the issues at hand.

Activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan also backed Vaidya's appeal by resharing the actor's video on X. In his post, Bhushan wrote, “At least 1 character from Aamir Khan's film 3 Idiots has come out in support of Sonam Wangchuk (the inspiration behind the Aamir Khan character) who is on fast at Jantar Mantar for 17 days, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan. Waiting to see what Aamir Khan does (sic)?”

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Zeenat Aman supports Sonam Wangchuk

Not just Omi Vaidya but veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman too made an emotional appeal in favour of Wangchuk.

Aman posted a picture of Sonam on her Instagram and penned a note in his support. “My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike,” she wrote, adding, “I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk “…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

The actor also wrote about Sonam’s accomplishments. "Mr. Wangchuk is the founder of SECMOL, the inventor of the ice stupa, a harbinger of educational reform in Ladakh, a dedicated environmental and community activist, and the inspiration of that much-loved Bollywood character “Phunsuk Wangdu” played so compellingly by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. By all accounts Mr. Wangdu is a brilliant and conscientious man, one that has been recognised globally for his social impact with umpteen prestigious awards.”

“With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India,” further wrote Zeenat, appealing to the Indian government, adding, “We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all.”



More about Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

On Tuesday, Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 16th day. According to the CJP, his health has continued to decline, with the group claiming he has lost nearly 9 kg since the fast began.

The CJP's protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination entered Day 24 on Monday. The group has demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the leak of the exam papers.

The protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined it on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.