/‘Work in progress’: Sonam Wangchuk on Article 371 talks for Ladakh, backs Cockroach Janta Party

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday (May 23) voiced optimism over the proposal to extend constitutional safeguards to Ladakh under Article 371, describing the recently concluded negotiations amid a high-level meeting held in New Delhi as a “work in progress.”

The remarks came a day after delegations from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) met with the Union government and stated that “in-principle understanding” had been reached on enacting special constitutional safeguards for the region. “We made significant progress this evening in our talks with the Govt. MHA, Apex & KDA leaders of Ladakh had a broad consensus on restoring democracy with a tailor-made legislative body,” he said on X.

Speaking to news agency PTI on Saturday, Wangchuk said discussions are continuing to finalise the framework and delegation of responsibilities under Article 371 in Ladakh. “This is not a time to celebrate or deplore based on what has been discussed so far. It is a work in progress. Only an understanding has been reached, and it is not an accord or an agreement…We hope that there will be progress in this in the coming days,” he said.

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Article 371 is a constitutional provision that provides special protections and a degree of autonomy to select states and regions in order to safeguard their cultural heritage, land ownership rights, local employment opportunities and administrative structures.

Sonam Wangchuk supports CJP

During the interview, Sonam Wangchuk also expressed support for the viral “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), saying that although he may not qualify to be a member, he strongly related to the party’s message. “I am neither unemployed nor am I lazy. So sadly, I am not a member. But I consider myself an honorary cockroach,” he said.