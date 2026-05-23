/Kerala Chief Electoral Officer named CM secretary; BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy

A political controversy erupted in Kerala on Saturday (May 23) after the newly elected UDF government appointed State Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar as Secretary to Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

According to the government order, “Dr Rathan U Kelkar, IAS (KL 2003), Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala & Secretary, Election Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister.”

The appointment triggered sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of hypocrisy and linked the move to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s earlier remarks on the independence of the Election Commission.

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The BJP pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had earlier criticised the appointment of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal as Chief Secretary under the BJP government.

Kerala BJP, in a Facebook post, said, “Ratan Kelkar, the former Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, has been appointed as the Secretary to Chief Minister VD Satheesan. According to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's logic, Ratan Kelkar's appointment is to be seen as a reward for the huge victory achieved by the Congress in Kerala. The Congress should stop this kind of politics that is misleading the people.”

BJP leader Amit Malviya also attacked the Congress over the appointment and accused Rahul Gandhi of selective criticism.

“Rahul Gandhi's selective outrage stands exposed yet again,” Malviya wrote on X.

He further said, “Now compare that with Congress-ruled Kerala. Ratan U Kelkar, a 2003-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer who is not even the senior-most officer in the state, is being appointed Secretary to Chief Minister V D Satheean while continuing as Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer, a position that demands institutional neutrality and independence.”

The controversy comes days after the Congress-led UDF registered a massive victory in the Kerala Assembly elections by winning 102 seats, with Congress alone securing 63 seats.