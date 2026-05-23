/‘Choose self-respect over green card, return home’: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urges Indians in US

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu on Saturday reacted to a post by the US Homeland Security about the new green card policy and said that the Indians in the United States should choose self-respect over a visa and return home even if it entails some hardships and sacrifice.

The US Homeland Security told most immigrants seeking a green card to return to their home country to apply at an embassy or consulate abroad.

“Once again, my appeal to Indians in America on a visa. Please come home. Even if you feel it is hardship and sacrifice, self-respect should dictate your course. Let’s make Bharat proud,” he tweeted.

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The Zoho founder is known for his advocacy of developing technology talent within India, particularly in rural areas. His company has successfully established major operations outside India’s traditional metropolitan tech hubs.

Vembu was reacting to a Homeland Security post on X, which said, “An alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply.”

“This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivising loopholes. The era of abusing our nation’s immigration system is over,” the agency added. The new US rules aim to tighten border control and immigration procedures.

US officials said the period of abusing the nation’s immigration system had come to an end.

A US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) spokesperson defended the decision, saying, “People who present applications that provide an economic benefit or otherwise are in the national interest will likely be able to continue on their current path.”

Under the new USCIS policy, many green card applicants would probably have to leave the US while their cases are processed.

Vembu has been advocating that India should retain its highly skilled workforce and boost the domestic economy.

He explained, “Even if you feel it is hardship and sacrifice, self-respect should dictate your course. Let’s make Bharat proud.”

This is not the first time Vembu has urged Indians to return from the US. Last month, he shared on X, “Bharat Mata needs your talent. Our vast youthful population needs the technology leadership you gained over the years to guide them towards prosperity. Let’s do it with a missionary zeal.”

What is a Green Card, and why is it important?

A Green Card gives foreign nationals permanent residency rights in the US. A person with a Green Card can live anywhere in the country, work for most employers, or study in the US. Green Card holders can later apply for US citizenship also if they are eligible.