/Iran’s top negotiator Ghalibaf warns US of ‘crushing and bitter’ response if it ‘foolishly’ restarts war

Iran’s top negotiator and the Iranian parliament’s speaker, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, on Saturday warned the United States of an “even more crushing and bitter” response if the US “foolishly” restarts the war and added that the Iranian armed forces had “rebuilt” their capabilities during the ceasefire.

Ghalibaf told Pakistani army chief Asim Munir during a meeting in Tehran that Iran would not compromise on the rights of its nation and country, reported Iran’s state TV.

Ghalibaf said that Iran’s armed forces had rebuilt their capabilities during the ceasefire and that if the US “foolishly restarts the war,” the consequences would be “more crushing and bitter.”

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“Iran’s armed forces will respond more crushingly and bitterly than on the first day of the war if US President Donald Trump acts foolishly and restarts the war,” Iranian state media quoted Ghalibaf as saying.

Qatar’s Emir discusses Pakistan-led mediation efforts with Trump

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, held a telephone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss regional tensions and diplomatic initiatives led by Pakistan aimed at preventing further escalation, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two sides reviewed efforts to reduce tensions and maintain stability, with a focus on supporting Pakistan’s mediation between the US and Iran, reported Al Jazeera.

The discussion also emphasised the importance of continued dialogue to resolve ongoing issues, protect maritime navigation, and ensure the safety of strategic waterways as well as the stability of global energy and supply chains

The emir also reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to peace and its support for diplomatic efforts.

Iran’s internet blackout enters 13th week, surpassing 2,000 hours

Meanwhile, digital monitor Netblocks said Iran’s internet blackout is entering its 13th week.

“Network data show Iran’s internet blackout is entering its 13th week after surpassing 2016 hours of digital isolation from the outside world,” the watchdog wrote on X.

“Daily life for most Iranians is now shaped by the loss of opportunities and access to information others can reach in seconds.”

While Iran’s domestic intranet is largely operational, access to the global internet is severely restricted.