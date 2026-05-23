/Rubio extends Donald Trump’s White House invitation to Prime Minister Modi

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday extended an invitation on behalf of US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States in the near future amid strained ties between the two countries.

The invitation was conveyed during Rubio’s ongoing four-day visit to India. He met Prime Minister Modi at Sewa Teerth in New Delhi on Saturday, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, trade and regional security issues.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed the development in a post on X.

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“Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invitation on behalf of President Donald Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!” Gor wrote.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi shared details of the discussions in a post on X and underlined the continued strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

“Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good,” Modi wrote on X.

The meeting comes at a time when both countries are seeking to maintain engagement despite recent strains in bilateral relations over trade and geopolitical issues. Rubio’s visit is being viewed as an effort to reinforce strategic cooperation between India and the United States, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, Gor also highlighted the discussions held during the meeting and stressed the importance of India-US ties.

“We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!” he wrote on X.