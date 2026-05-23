/Encounter underway in Rajouri as security forces engage terrorists

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Mughlan in the Rajouri district of the Jammu division today after security agencies received intelligence inputs about the presence of heavily armed foreign terrorists in the region.

According to officials, the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in the area at around 11:30 AM following specific intelligence regarding the movement of two to three Pakistani terrorists.

During the coordinated search operation, the hiding terrorists reportedly opened fire on the advancing troops, triggering a fierce gunfight. Security forces retaliated swiftly, leading to an ongoing encounter in the forested area.

In an official statement, the Indian Army said: ''Operation Sheruwali, Contact with terrorists. Today at around 11:30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Mughlan, Rajouri, during an intelligence-based joint operation conducted along with J&K Police and CRPF. Troops responded swiftly with calibrated action. Firefight ensued, and a cordon has been effectively established. Operations remain underway.”

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Officials said security forces believe that at least two to three foreign terrorists remain trapped in the encounter zone. Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area, while the entire region has been placed under tight surveillance to prevent any escape.

The operation comes amid heightened counter-infiltration measures across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Security agencies have intensified operations in the higher reaches over the past two weeks amid reports of increased infiltration attempts from across the border.

Earlier this month, an intruder was killed during a failed infiltration bid along the LoC in the Jammu division. With snow beginning to melt in the upper reaches of Kashmir, several traditional infiltration routes used by terrorists are reopening, prompting security forces to remain on high alert across the border districts.