/Not Mumbai or Delhi! These cities now have India’s costliest petrol and diesel rates. Check top 10 names

Fuel prices across India rose sharply again on Saturday, with petrol and diesel rates increasing by nearly 99 paise per litre in several cities. Hyderabad emerged as the country’s most expensive major city for petrol, while Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest diesel prices after the latest revision by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). The fresh increase comes amid elevated global crude oil prices, currency pressures and mounting losses for fuel retailers. Industry estimates cited earlier suggested OMCs were losing nearly Rs. 1,000 crore daily after the first round of hikes on May 15, though losses have reportedly reduced to below Rs. 500 crore a day after three consecutive revisions.

Hyderabad tops petrol chart as rates cross Rs. 112

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Among major Indian cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at Rs. 112.81 per litre after a 97-paise increase. Thiruvananthapuram followed closely at Rs. 112.64 per litre, while Patna and Kolkata continued to remain above the Rs. 110 mark. Mumbai’s petrol price rose to Rs. 108.49 per litre after a 90-paise hike, while Delhi saw petrol climb by 87 paise to Rs. 99.51 per litre. Chandigarh remained the cheapest city among those listed, selling petrol at ₹98.97 per litre despite the latest increase.

According to the data compiled by Goodreturns, Top 10 cities with highest petrol prices (May 23, 2026)

Rank City Petrol Price 1 Hyderabad ₹112.81 2 Thiruvananthapuram ₹112.64 3 Patna ₹111.00 4 Kolkata ₹110.64 5 Jaipur ₹109.84 6 Mumbai ₹108.45 7 Bengaluru ₹108.09 8 Bhubaneswar ₹106.18 9 Chennai ₹105.33 10 Guwahati ₹105.10

Diesel crosses Rs. 100 mark in two cities

Diesel prices also witnessed significant increases, with Thiruvananthapuram becoming the costliest city at Rs. 101.55 per litre. Hyderabad followed at Rs. 100.94 per litre, making them the only two major cities where diesel prices crossed the Rs. 100 mark. Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Patna also saw diesel prices nearing Rs. 98 per litre. Chandigarh continued to offer the cheapest diesel at Rs. 86.94 per litre, substantially lower than most metro cities.

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Top 10 cities with highest diesel prices (May 23, 2026)

Rank City Diesel Price 1 Thiruvananthapuram ₹101.55 2 Hyderabad ₹100.94 3 Bhubaneswar ₹97.80 4 Patna ₹97.03 5 Kolkata ₹97.02 6 Chennai ₹97.00 7 Bengaluru ₹95.99 8 Jaipur ₹95.05 9 Mumbai ₹95.02 10 Guwahati ₹94.03

Why fuel prices differ across states

Fuel prices vary across states because of differences in VAT, local levies and transportation costs. India imports more than 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel prices highly sensitive to fluctuations in global oil markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum together control over 90 per cent of India’s fuel retail market and revise prices simultaneously across the country.