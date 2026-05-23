The United States on Friday temporarily barred entry of lawful permanent residents who had been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days, citing concerns over Ebola and widening an earlier restriction that had exempted green card holders. The move follows an order issued under Title 42 of US public health law, which allows health authorities to restrict entry to prevent spread of contagious diseases. According to the US government, the measure is temporary and aimed at balancing public health with emergency response capacity.

Health agencies cite Ebola risk and outbreak escalation

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In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said extending the ban to green card holders was necessary to prevent further spread. “Applying this authority to lawful permanent residents for a limited period of time provides a balance between protecting public health and managing emergency response resources”, it said.

Authorities confirmed an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 15, 2026, after cases were reported in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. The National Institute of Biomedical Research identified the Bundibugyo strain, which currently has no cure, marking the 17th Ebola outbreak in the country since 1976.

WHO warns and US expands restrictions

The World Health Organization raised the risk level of the Bundibugyo strain to 'very high', warning of potential national outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and declaring the situation an emergency of international concern. In response, the US State Department confirmed an expansion of the visa pause linked to the Ebola outbreak. A Federal Register document signed by US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr formalised the extension, while the CDC had initially issued the order on Monday under Title 42 authority.

Green card holders have historically been shielded from US entry restrictions. Even during the COVID-era Title 42 order, lawful permanent residents were not covered, nor were they included in previous presidential travel bans. The current temporary expansion therefore marks a notable departure in US public health border enforcement policy. Officials said the measure is time-limited and tied to ongoing monitoring of cross-border transmission risks. Public health authorities emphasised coordination with international agencies amid the escalating outbreak response.