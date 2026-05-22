/‘Green orbs, discs and fireballs’: Pentagon releases second batch of declassified UFO files

The United States Defense Department on Friday released a second batch of declassified files relating to unidentified flying objects, or what officials formally describe as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). The disclosure includes hundreds of documents, videos and photographs detailing decades of reported sightings involving mysterious ‘green orbs’, discs and fireballs near sensitive military locations. The latest release forms part of a broader transparency initiative ordered by US President Donald Trump under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, known as PURSUE. The files are being published through the Pentagon’s dedicated portal, WAR.GOV/UFO.

Pentagon says public interest has surged

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, the website has received more than one billion hits worldwide since its launch on May 8, reflecting intense global interest in long-classified government records connected to UFO investigations. The Department of War confirmed that the latest release contains 222 files. Officials also said a third batch of material is already being prepared and will be released “in the near future”.

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“It’s time the American people see it for themselves,” Pete Hegseth said in a statement accompanying the release. He noted that photographs, videos and official reports concerning UAP sightings had fuelled speculation for decades.

Infrared imagery captured by a US military platform in CENTCOM region in 2022 Photograph: (US Department of War)

Reports include sightings near military facilities

Among the newly released material is a 116-page document relating to investigations conducted between 1948 and 1950 at a top-secret facility in Sandia, New Mexico. “This file contains 209 sightings of ‘green orbs’, ‘discs’, and ‘fireballs’ reported near the military base,” the Defense Department said, according to Reuters. Another report details an account from a US intelligence officer who claimed to have witnessed “two large orbs flare up” close to his helicopter during a military operation.

Friday’s disclosure follows the first release earlier this month, which included declassified FBI UFO case files, reports from military pilots describing unexplained aerial encounters, diplomatic cables and images linked to NASA missions.

No evidence of extraterrestrial technology

Despite the scale of the disclosures, experts reviewing the material have cautioned that the files do not provide definitive proof of alien life or extraterrestrial technology. Analysts said many of the videos and photographs document previously known sightings or unexplained aerial incidents without reaching conclusive findings.

The Pentagon has repeatedly stated that the release of historical records is intended to improve transparency and public access rather than confirm theories surrounding extraterrestrial activity.