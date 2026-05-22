/Dying star glows like a cosmic crystal ball in stunning new telescope image

Astronomers have released a striking new image of a dying star system located roughly 1,500 light-years from Earth, revealing a glowing cloud of gas that resembles a giant crystal ball drifting through deep space. The image was captured by the Gemini North Telescope atop Maunakea, Hawai‘i’s tallest peak, and released by the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab. The object, formally known as NGC 1514, is commonly referred to as the Crystal Ball Nebula because of its milky-white spherical appearance. Scientists say the image offers a detailed look at the final stages of a star’s life cycle, a process that unfolded long before the light reached Earth.

A celestial object first spotted in 1790

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According to PHYS.ORG, the Crystal Ball Nebula was first discovered in 1790 by German-British astronomer William Herschel. Located in the constellation Taurus near the border of Perseus, the nebula belongs to a class of objects known as planetary nebulae. Herschel coined the term in the 18th century after observing their rounded shapes, which resembled planets through early telescopes. Scientists now know planetary nebulae have no connection to planets. Instead, they form when low- or intermediate-mass stars eject their outer layers near the end of their existence.

The gas expelled by the dying star gradually expands outward, forming vast glowing clouds in space. In the case of NGC 1514, the exposed stellar core heats the surrounding gas to temperatures estimated at around 15,000 Kelvin, creating its luminous appearance.

A binary system unlike most planetary nebulae

At the centre of the Crystal Ball Nebula lies a binary star system, with two stars orbiting one another. Researchers believe one of those stars, once larger than the Sun, shed its outer layers as it neared the end of its life. Unlike many planetary nebulae that appear smooth and symmetrical, NGC 1514 stands out for its uneven and layered gas shells. Scientists believe the unusual structure is being shaped by the interaction of the two central stars.

The image was captured using the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph mounted on the 8.1-metre Gemini North Telescope. Observations were made last year, while the colour image was completed only recently. The nebula’s immense distance also means astronomers are effectively looking into the past. Since NGC 1514 is located around 1,500 light-years away, the light captured in the image began its journey roughly 1,500 years ago. A single light-year equals nearly six trillion miles, highlighting the enormous scale of the universe and the vast distances involved in astronomical observation.