/UK police say investigation into ex-Prince Andrew will be lengthy and complex, seek witnesses in inquiry

British police have said their investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be “hugely thorough” and could take considerable time, following the senior royal’s arrest earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office, an offence that can include sexual impropriety. The inquiry, being led by Thames Valley Police, marks one of the most extraordinary criminal investigations involving a member of the modern British royal family.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was arrested at his Norfolk residence in February. Detectives later questioned him under criminal caution for several hours after the release of millions of documents by the US Department of Justice linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Focus on trade envoy role and confidential information

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The investigation centres on Mountbatten-Windsor’s tenure as Britain’s special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. Police are examining allegations that sensitive information may have been shared with Epstein during that period. Reuters wrote, the arrest of the senior royal, eighth in line to the throne, was unprecedented in modern times.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright told Reuters that the inquiry was being handled with the same level of seriousness as a major crime investigation. “The investigation is by necessity hugely thorough and will take time,” Wright told reporters. “It’s not going to be a quick investigation by any means.”

Police said the offence of misconduct in public office can cover a broad range of alleged wrongdoing, including corruption, misuse of confidential information and sexual misconduct. Wright added that officers had already received “a significant amount of information” from members of the public and other sources. Allegations of potential sexual misconduct at Royal Lodge emerged earlier this year.

Appeal for witnesses and alleged victims to come forward

Investigators have urged anyone with information relating to alleged sexual misconduct, corruption, fraud or the sharing of confidential material involving the former prince to contact authorities. Wright confirmed detectives were also assessing claims that a woman had been brought to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes after an alleged victim’s lawyer told the BBC she had been sent to Britain by Epstein for an encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor. The woman involved has not formally reported any offence.

“In terms of Epstein victims and survivors, we hope that anyone with relevant information will come forward,” Wright said, according to the news agency. “Our door is open whenever a victim survivor is ready to engage with us.”

Royal family under renewed scrutiny

Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has expressed regret over their friendship. He has not made any public statement since his arrest.

The inquiry comes months after King Charles stripped his brother of royal titles and honours. The monarch has since said the authorities would receive the family’s “full and wholehearted support and cooperation”. He was also ousted from his previous home at Royal Lodge in Windsor and has moved to the king's private Sandringham estate, in eastern Norfolk. Police said specialist officers were also liaising with the US Department of Justice in an effort to access Epstein-related material. Meanwhile, Surrey Police separately confirmed this week that they were investigating two historic child sex abuse allegations connected to information emerging from the Epstein files.