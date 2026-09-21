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40-foot waves smash into cruise ship in dangerous stretch near Antarctica. Watch

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:22 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:22 IST
40-foot waves smash into cruise ship in dangerous stretch near Antarctica. Watch

Waves smashed into the cruise ship travelling through the Drake Passage. Photograph: (X/DigitalBrain)

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Drake Passage between Chile and Antarctica is an extremely rough portion of the ocean where unhindered winds create massive storms that can trigger even 65-foot waves. The video shows huge waves crashing into the ship and passengers running around in panic.

A video shows a cruise ship being violently slammed by nearly 40 feet waves in the Drake Passage, a water body between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica. The vessel sways like a toy as waves are seen crashing around it through its massive observation windows. Surfer.com reported that there is no confirmed height of the seas, although, going by the ship's size, they could be between 23 and 35 feet, and even higher.

The Drake Passage extends from Cape Horn in Chile to the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica. It is known for its massive waves, some of which have been measured at 65 feet. The region spans nearly 1,000 kilometres and is a dangerous stretch of sea. The conditions here are extremely rough because of a lack of landmass to block the wind. As air flows continuously without any obstruction, and the Antarctic Circumpolar Current races around the planet, they cause massive storms with towering waves.

Watch video of 40-foot waves crashing into a ship

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The winds are so fierce that they are also known as "Roaring Forties," "Furious Fifties," and "Screaming Sixties". The storms also lead to accidents in the Drake Passage. In November 2022, violent waves smashed into the expedition ship Viking Polaris, breaking seven cabin windows. One person died and eight others were injured in the incident. Investigators noted that winds can produce breaking waves in the region. Even modern ships cannot withstand the storms and waves in the Drake Passage.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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