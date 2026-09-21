/Samsung raises Galaxy S26 prices by Rs 20,000: Here’s what each model now costs

Samsung has increased the listed prices of its entire Galaxy S26 series in India by Rs 20,000, with the revised prices taking effect from September 18. The hike covers the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra across all seven listed configurations. The move means the entry-level Galaxy S26 now crosses the Rs 1 lakh mark, while Samsung’s most expensive Galaxy S26 Ultra variant has crossed Rs 2 lakh. The timing is also notable, coming as Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro series went on sale in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 new price in India

The Galaxy S26 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model now costs Rs 1,07,999, compared with its launch price of Rs 87,999. The 12GB + 512GB version has risen from Rs 1,07,999 to Rs 1,27,999.

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Samsung originally launched the Galaxy S26 in India at Rs 87,999, according to its India newsroom.

Galaxy S26+ price after the hike

The Galaxy S26+ has also become Rs 20,000 more expensive. The 12GB + 256GB model now costs Rs 1,39,999, up from Rs 1,19,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB version has increased from Rs 1,39,999 to Rs 1,59,999.

Galaxy S26 Ultra now starts at Rs 1.59 lakh

The biggest jump in sticker price comes at the top end of the range. The Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB now costs Rs 1,59,999, compared with Rs 1,39,999 at launch. The 12GB + 512GB version has risen to Rs 1,79,999 from Rs 1,59,999. The flagship 16GB RAM + 1TB Galaxy S26 Ultra now costs Rs 2,09,999, up from Rs 1,89,999.

Full Samsung Galaxy S26 price list

Model Launch price New price

Samsung has increased the listed prices of its entire Galaxy S26 series in India by Rs 20,000, with the revised prices taking effect from September 18. The hike covers the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra across all seven listed configurations. The move means the entry-level Galaxy S26 now crosses the Rs 1 lakh mark, while Samsung’s most expensive Galaxy S26 Ultra variant has crossed Rs 2 lakh. The timing is also notable, coming as Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro series went on sale in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 new price in India

The Galaxy S26 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model now costs Rs 1,07,999, compared with its launch price of Rs 87,999. The 12GB + 512GB version has risen from Rs 1,07,999 to Rs 1,27,999.

Samsung originally launched the Galaxy S26 in India at Rs 87,999, according to its India newsroom.

Galaxy S26+ price after the hike

The Galaxy S26+ has also become Rs 20,000 more expensive. The 12GB + 256GB model now costs Rs 1,39,999, up from Rs 1,19,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB version has increased from Rs 1,39,999 to Rs 1,59,999.

Galaxy S26 Ultra now starts at Rs 1.59 lakh

The biggest jump in sticker price comes at the top end of the range. The Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB now costs Rs 1,59,999, compared with Rs 1,39,999 at launch. The 12GB + 512GB version has risen to Rs 1,79,999 from Rs 1,59,999. The flagship 16GB RAM + 1TB Galaxy S26 Ultra now costs Rs 2,09,999, up from Rs 1,89,999.

Full Samsung Galaxy S26 price list

Model Launch price New price

Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB Rs 87,999 Rs 1,07,999

Galaxy S26 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,07,999 Rs 1,27,999

Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,19,999 Rs 1,39,999

Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,39,999 Rs 1,59,999

Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,39,999 Rs 1,59,999

Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,59,999 Rs 1,79,999

Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB + 1TB Rs 1,89,999 Rs 2,09,999

The wider smartphone market is facing higher memory and component costs, with strong AI infrastructure demand being cited as one factor behind rising memory prices. However, Samsung has not publicly provided a detailed India-specific explanation for this particular Rs 20,000 revision. For buyers, the important point is simple: the Galaxy S26 series now carries a significantly higher listed price in India, although retailer discounts, bank offers and exchange deals can reduce the actual amount paid.