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Aravana prasadam shortage at Sabarimala temple in Kerala triggers protests, TDB questioned

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 14:37 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 14:37 IST
Aravana prasadam shortage at Sabarimala temple in Kerala triggers protests, TDB questioned

Sabarimala temple

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Kerala Health Minister K Muralidharan promised that the government is looking into the matter and expressed surprise as to why the technical maintenance was being carried out at a time the temple is open.

Shortage of Aravana prasadam at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, has led to protests among Ayyappa pilgrims. Kerala Health Minister K Muralidharan on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the shortage of prasadam. He questioned the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) decision to undertake renovation work at the Aravana plant while the hill shrine remained open to devotees.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, the minster said he had a word with the TDB President, who explained that technical maintenance was being carried out at the plant ahead of the pilgrimage season.

"The Travancore Devaswom Board president called me and explained that, with the pilgrimage season approaching, renovation work was being carried out at the plant. However, normally, such renovation work is undertaken when the temple is closed. In this case, the work was carried out at a time when the maximum number of devotees visit Sabarimala ahead of the Mandala season. Naturally, this has raised serious concerns," the Minister said.

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He promised that the government is looking into the matter and expressed surprise as to why the technical maintenance was being carried out at a time the temple is open.

"It was during this period that the shortage of Aravana prasadam occurred. The concern among devotees is that if the situation is like this now, what will happen during the peak pilgrimage season? The government is examining the matter very carefully. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties. Normally, plant renovation is not carried out while the temple remains open. I do not understand why it was done this way," he noted.

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Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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