/Trump bans CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House over ‘FAKE NEWS’

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the three news outlets of repeatedly publishing what he called “FAKE NEWS”.

Trump announced the decision in a post on Truth Social and said the ban would take effect immediately, while also warning that “other Fake News Media Outlets to follow”.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW... and Politico... from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!” Trump said.

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Trump did not give specific examples of the reports that led to the decision, but accused the outlets of publishing “fiction and lies” about his administration and the United States.

“Media outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” he said.

Trump tightens White House media access

It is extremely rare for a US president to completely bar news outlets from the White House. Trump had previously banned a CNN reporter during his first term, while former president Richard Nixon imposed restrictions on The Washington Post over its coverage of the Watergate scandal.

Trump’s second administration has introduced tighter controls on media access, including taking greater control over which journalists can join the press pool for events held in restricted spaces such as the Oval Office and Air Force One.

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Trump also barred The Associated Press from some White House events last year after the news agency continued using the name “Gulf of Mexico” instead of “Gulf of America”, which Trump had decreed.

The latest move against CNN, MS NOW and Politico comes as Trump continues to accuse media outlets of unfair or inaccurate coverage of his administration.