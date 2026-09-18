/Passport fees hiked, child validity revised: What the new rules introduce

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) notified the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing changes to passport validity for children. The changes came into effect immediately after being published in the Official Gazette on September 15. Revised fee for all passport-related services is effective from July 1.

Here is what applicants need to know about the changes before applying for it:

Under the new rule, ordinary passports issued to children below 15 years of age will only be valid for five years or until the child turns 18, whichever is earlier

The change mainly implies to 36-page ordinary passports for children below 15

The fees for fresh passports, reissue, tatkaal applications, replacement of lost or damaged passports and Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) has been revised in the new amendment

Revised fee for all passport-related services is effective from July 1

A 36 page passport for applicants aged 18 or above will cost Rs 2,500 under the normal service, while a 60-page passport will now cost Rs 3,500

Tatkaal service normal fee will cost Rs 5,000 for a 36-page passport and Rs 6,000 for a 60-page passport

While for applicants below 18, a fresh or reissued ordinary 36-page passport will cost Rs1,750 under the normal service. The corresponding Tatkaal fee is ₹4,250

For lost or damaged passports the normal fee for a 36-page replacement passport is Rs 5,000 for adults. In case of minors it is Rs 4,250. While the Tatkaal charges are Rs 7,500 and Rs 6,750, respectively

The new rule also provides a 10% discount on passport fees for fresh applications made by minors up to eight years of age and senior citizens above 60 years

Fee for services such as a Police Clearance Certificate, Surrender Certificate, Global Entry Programme verification and other miscellaneous passport-based certificates has also been revised to Rs 750

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