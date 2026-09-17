/Ukraine plans record $109 bn defence spending, nearly two thirds of budget amid Russia war

Ukraine plans to spend a record 4.9 trillion hryvnia (around $109 billion) on defence and security in 2027 as its war with Russia continues to put pressure on the country’s economy.

The planned defence spending will account for nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s total government expenditure next year and around 43.8% of its GDP, according to the draft budget. The allocation is the highest since the start of the full-scale war with Russia in 2022.

The war has caused billions of dollars in destruction and placed heavy pressure on Ukraine’s finances. The country initially relied on its own revenues to fund defence spending but has increasingly turned to foreign partners to cover its growing needs.

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The Ukrainian government plans to seek an additional $52.6 billion in foreign aid next year, including funding from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Kiyv's Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said the draft 2027 budget was prepared while Russian attacks continue and security and defence needs remain a priority.

“This is unquestionably the government’s number one priority,” Marchenko said in a statement published on Tuesday. He added that all available domestic resources were being directed towards strengthening Ukraine’s ability to continue the war.

Around one third of the planned defence spending will be used for soldiers’ wages. Most of the remaining funds will go towards weapons and military equipment, according to the government.

For comparison, Russia has planned to spend around 13.6 trillion rubles, or about $161 billion, on defence in 2027. That would account for around 30% of its budget.

Zelensky warns of difficult measures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned parliament on Tuesday that lawmakers would have to approve “unpleasant and unpopular” measures to secure foreign financing.

Among the measures is a proposed tax on foreign parcels. Zelensky said such steps were necessary to meet Ukraine’s defence requirements and maintain the country’s resilience.

Ukraine has received around $200 billion in financing from foreign partners since the war began in 2022, in addition to billions of dollars in military assistance.

Meanwhile, Turkey has proposed measures to Russia and Ukraine aimed at stopping attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea, AFP reported, citing a Turkish diplomat.

The proposal comes after a rise in attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea in recent months, with drones frequently used in the attacks. Many of the vessels targeted were Turkish.

A Turkish defence source said almost 90 ships were attacked in August alone. Turkey’s IMEAK Chamber of Shipping also said at least 22 Turkish-owned vessels were attacked between June and August 27.