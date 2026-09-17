/Abdul Malik al-Houthi: The leader driving the fight against Saudi | Gravitas

Iran-backed Houthis scored their biggest military victory in years as they swept through Yemen's Red Sea coastline. This has potentially put them in a strong position to call the shots in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Now, the Houthis' latest offensive has brought into the spotlight their elusive leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

After Israel killed the leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas, al-Houthi is seen as Iran's most prominent and resilient ally. During the course of the ongoing West Asia war, he has openly expressed support for Iran and threatened to join the hostilities.

He rose to prominence in 2004 after assuming leadership of the group as his brother, Hussein al-Houthi, was killed by Yemeni security forces. Subsequently, he commanded the group in six rounds of war against the Yemeni government till 2010.

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In 2014, the group made its biggest move by seizing control of Yemen's capital, Sanaa. A year later, the UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban on him. While he was designated as a terrorist by the US as well in January 2021, he was de-listed a month later.

This group traces its origin back to the 1990s, when religious scholar and politician Hussein al-Houthi started voicing the interests of the Zaydi community, who felt marginalised in Yemen. Its initial focus was religious revival, education and resistance to what its supporters saw as growing Salafi influence and government corruption.

While it later came to be known as 'Ansar Allah', or 'Supporters of God', the name Houthi stuck owing to its founder's contribution.

So, how powerful are the Houthis?

Over the years, they have built up a diverse arsenal, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, anti-ship weapons and unmanned boats. The fact that even America is choosing not to directly enter into a conflict with them indicates the Iran-backed group's growing prowess.