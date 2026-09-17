/240-million-year-old bizarre 'pig with a tusk' creature creates new dilemma over origin of dinosaurs

Scientists have discovered a creature that roamed Tanzania around 240 million years ago, a time when the first dinosaurs were also recorded. What's bizarre is not that no one knew about it till now, but its physical features. This creature from a previously unknown species looked like a pig, had a beak similar to a turtle's and tusks like a sabre-toothed cat.

It was a herbivore of the Triassic era, but could have easily attacked its enemy using its strange physical features. The "cow of the Triassic" has been named Dinodontosaurus isiyavamanda and belonged to a group of mammal relatives called dicynodonts.

Fossils discovered in the 1960s

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The first fossils of this creature were unearthed in the 1960s. But it took a long time for scientists to analyse it, which ultimately revealed a new, previously unknown species from the time of the dinosaurs. Dr Mike Day, curator of non-mammalian tetrapods at the Natural History Museum in London, said, "By revealing that Dinodontosaurus lived in South America and eastern Africa, it offers a glimpse of our planet 240 million years ago."

A team from the University of Bristol studied the fossils and described the creature. It had large tusks which it used to forage and dig up plant roots, according to the patterns found on them. Even though it was a herbivore, this feature meant it had a sharp bite and used them to defend itself against predators.

The finding raises question on origin of dinosaurs

The discovery also has implications for the origin of dinosaurs, prompting scientists to reassess when and where the first of them emerged. Till now, animals from the genus Dinodontosaurus had only been found in South America. But now it has been discovered in Africa. The rocks in Tanzania have also been known to contain the remains of some of the oldest dinosaurs. The latest finding shows that the African rocks are not as old as previously thought and could be of the same age as the ones in South America.