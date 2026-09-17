/Two terrorists killed in Udhampur encounter; security operation continues

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Brattal area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, security sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, following which a coordinated operation was launched on Wednesday. The operation continued through the night.

As the operation resumed in the early hours of Thursday, September 17, two terrorists were killed, the sources said. Their bodies were subsequently recovered from the encounter site.

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Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the site. The identities of the two slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. Security forces have brought in additional reinforcements as the search operation continues, amid the possibility that more terrorists could still be hiding in the area.

A large-scale search and sanitisation operation has been intensified in the surrounding area to ensure that no further threat remains.

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Security sources have described the killing of the two terrorists as a significant success for the forces. They also said that both the slain men are suspected to have been foreign terrorists.