/Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2 in T20Is; ENG’s Robinson 3rd after record Pakistan Tests

Abhishek Sharma climbed one place to the second spot in the updated T20I rankings for batters following blistering starts in two contested T20Is against Afghanistan in the ongoing series. While he scored a match-winning 82 during the run chase in the series opener in Delhi, he set the stage for a successful chase in the next match with his attacking 39 at the top. India won both matches and clinched the three-match series 2-0. Sharma replaced Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, who slipped to third in the rankings, with Ishan Kishan ruling at the top with 913 rating points.

England Test quick Ollie Robinson, who bagged 21 wickets in three Tests against Pakistan at home, attained his career-best ranking of No. 3. His fellow seamer Josh Tongue, who picked up 19 wickets across six innings against Pakistan, jumped two places to No. 11 – his best Test ranking thus far.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s opening partner Sanju Samson also made gains after his quickfire 57 against Afghanistan in the second T20I on Tuesday, rising four places to No. 30 in the updated rankings for the batters.

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Among the T20I bowlers, Varun Chakaravarthy, who returned with figures of 1/16 in the first T20I before getting ruled out of the series with a side strain, moved up two places to No. 5. Ace quick Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to the T20I team for the first time since the T20 World Cup triumph in March 2026, returned to the top 10, jumping seven places. Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading T20I wicket-taker, gained a significant rise, climbing 11 places to No. 14, with Axar Patel rising six spots to No. 27.

Afghanistan all-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai also jumped places in the all-rounders’ category following a gritty showing with both bat and ball in the first two T20Is against India. Omarzai jumped two places to No. 5, and Nabi climbed up one spot to No. 8.

Test Rankings: Robinson Hits Career-High

While the English quick enjoyed his most successful series with the ball against Pakistan, he also jumped 11 places to No. 13 in the Test all-rounders category following his exploits with the bat in the final Test in Birmingham, where he scored a fifty.