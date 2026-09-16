/2,200 people donate Rs 1.5 crore for 'docile' Georgia donkey 'HeeHaw' shot dead by police officer

A Georgia woman is suing a policeman for killing her donkey during a search of her property in August. Hannah Israel said in a civil rights complaint filed on September 11 in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia’s Rome Division that the officer entered her property without a warrant and neither sought his permission. Israel claims Trenton Garner fatally shot her "young and docile animal that presented no danger".

The incident happened on August 29 when the police arrived at the Rockmart property looking for a missing 12-year-old child. CBS News reported that they entered the fenced pasture without consent or notifying the owner. During the search, Garner shot dead the donkey named HeeHaw, Israel said. This violated constitutional protections against unreasonable property seizure and unlawful search, she said.

Police officer says the donkey attacked them

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Garner tells a different story in the official incident report. He said that the donkey charged at the officers. A K-9 handler shot out an electrical arc from the taser to stop him. When it wasn't deterred, Garner said he shot the gun once to scare away the animal, which went up a hill and died. Israel said the police left without revealing the location of the donkey. The woman and a minor then searched the large property in the dark to find the animal.

Citing three primary federal violations - unlawful search, unconstitutional seizure, and property deprivation without due process - Israel is seeking a jury trial, compensation, punitive awards, legal fees, and court costs.

Israel has launched a GoFundMe page to establish a foundation in the donkey's memory and to support other animals on the farm. The contributions have surpassed the targeted $30,000, and donations worth more than $159,000 have been made by 2,200 people.