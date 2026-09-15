/Who is Kalyan Bainsla, accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run case involving woman biker?

The Gurugram hit-and-run case involving a woman biker is witnessing allegations and counter allegations by the victim Sia and the alleged accused Kalyan Bainsla. But who is Bainsla, accused of ramming his car into the sports bike of Sia on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road and fleeing the scene?

According to the Instagram post of Bainsla, he is an 'international kabaddi player' and a member of the 'Indian rugby team'. He also runs two to three gyms, works as a gym trainer and has a decent presence on Instagram in terms of followers and likes.

He is a frequent on social media and keeps posting pictures of himself, mostly of him either exercising or flexing his muscles.

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However, since the incident has gone viral and Bainsla has been named as an accused in the case, he has deactivated his Instagram profile.

What is the hit -and-run incident?

On Sunday (Sep 13) Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with members of her biking group on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road when the car on purpose struck her, as claimed by Sia.

In the video Sia alleged that the occupants of the car had been trying to chase her from the beginning of her ride. The car also came close to her and the occupants behaved aggressively after which Sia asked them to maintain a safe distance. But they told her to stop and after sometime struck her bike.

Describing the incident she wrote, “I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away."

Police register FIR