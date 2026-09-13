/Iran, India agree to deepen humanitarian and political ties, President Pezeshkian says

New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his first visit to India as head of state produced understandings that went “beyond purely diplomatic relations”, pointing to what he called a shared cultural identification rooted in the two nations’ ancient history.

Speaking after the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi, Dr Pezeshkian said he had held “a very good session” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Understandings were reached on expanding joint cooperation, and the issue of establishing and strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries was also addressed,” he said.

He added that Indian officials’ “good cooperation” on humanitarian communications had led to a decision that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Indian counterpart, EAM Jaishankar would “discuss the details and continue the necessary interactions to follow up on the agreements reached.”

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After meeting the Indian PM, Dr Pezeshkian also held talks with President Droupadi Murmu. He said the same topics were raised again and that the Indian president “emphasized full readiness to develop interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran President was the only visiting world leader for BRICS summit, that got a meeting with Indian President.

The Iranian leader said the historical background of Iran–India relations were “clearly visible in the behaviour, speech, and interactions of Indian officials.” Thanking New Delhi for its hospitality, he said the treatment of his delegation by the prime minister, the president “and the entire body of Indian officials” had been “very appropriate and cordial.”

The visit took place against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict and a rare engagement on the summit’s sidelines with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the first such conversation between the 2 sides since the outbreak of war in the region in February.

“A good discussion took place about existing issues and concerns,” Dr Pezeshkian said. “It was agreed to put the past aside, look to the future, and reach an understanding on how the future can be built through cooperation with one another.” Follow-up talks at the foreign minister level, he added, had produced “good interactions” on issues of interest to both sides.

On the summit itself, he said many leaders had stressed expanding trade in national currencies and “moving toward independence from the Western financial system.” Outlining what he called the trip’s achievements, he said the final New Delhi declaration condemned attacks on civilian facilities, supported Iran’s accession to the World Trade Organization, emphasized trade in national currencies and opposed unilateral sanctions.

India hosted the expanded 11-member grouping on 12–13 September. The New Delhi Declaration, adopted after overnight negotiations, condemned unilateral coercive measures and expressed concern over tensions in West Asia without naming the principal parties, language that allowed both Iran and the UAE to sign the text.