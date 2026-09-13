/Manipur attacks kill 4, injure 6-year-old boy on Kuki ‘Black Day’

Four people, including a couple, were killed and a six-year-old boy was injured in two separate attacks by armed assailants in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Sunday, police said. The attacks took place hours apart on September 13, a day observed by the Kuki community as “Sahit Ni” or “Black Day” in memory of those killed during the Kuki-Naga ethnic violence of the 1990s.

Police have launched an investigation into the attacks. No group has claimed responsibility so far. The latest violence comes amid continuing tensions in Manipur, where clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 have killed at least 306 people, left 49 missing and displaced thousands.

Couple killed, son injured

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The first attack took place around 5.30 am in Tollen village, where 46-year-old Lhingzangai Sinshit was killed on the spot, police said. Her husband, Seineh Singsit, and their six-year-old son suffered serious bullet injuries. They were taken to Silchar Medical College in Assam, but Seineh died on the way.

The child is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Two killed in second attack

Hours later, two people were killed in another attack in Longpi village. The Western Village Volunteers, a Kuki group, identified the victims as Jilie Singson and Reol Gangte and said they were attacked while carrying out household work.

Police said the village is around 30 km from the nearest police station and could not be reached immediately because of poor road conditions. A police team was expected to visit the site on Monday to conduct an inquiry.

The Western Village Volunteers alleged that members of the NSCN-IM and the Zeliangrong United Front-Kamson were behind the killings. The allegation has not been independently verified, and there has been no claim of responsibility from either group.

Village body appeals for calm

The Kaimai Village Authority condemned the Tollen attack, calling it a “deliberate and malicious attempt to create disharmony, suspicion and division” among communities that had lived together peacefully. The village body called for an impartial investigation and appealed to both the Kuki and Naga communities not to spread rumours or provocative messages that could further heighten tensions.

“We, the people of Kaimai Naga village, stand firmly for peace, unity and communal harmony,” it said. The Kuki Youth Organisation Women’s Council also demanded an impartial investigation, the arrest of those responsible and better protection for vulnerable civilians.