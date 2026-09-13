/'Iran won't surrender': Pezeshkian sends blunt message to US while attending BRICS Summit in India

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday (Sep 12) sent a message to the US amid rising tensions in West Asia. He said that Iran would not surrender to pressure from the US and Israel, while accusing them of targeting civilian infrastructure, food supplies and livelihoods. He stated that if Americans are warriors, they should engage in a military conflict and not target civilian infrastructure. The message from the Iranian President comes from India as he met several leaders during BRICS Summit 2026. The message also comes soon after he met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - the first highest-level direct meeting since the outbreak of the US-Iran war earlier in the year.
“If Americans are warriors, let them face our valiant military forces. Why wage war on civilian infrastructure, food supplies, and livelihoods?” Pezeshkian said in a post on X. “If they're human, why deny people access to water, food, and medicine? Our people can't be bullied into submission. Iran won't surrender," he added.
BRICS New Delhi Declaration
The BRICS New Delhi Declaration was adopted on Sep 12 and it expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in West Asia and called for "maximum restraint." It also rejects "unilateral acts of war" and calls for safeguarding seafarers and commercial shipping routes. “We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law,” it said.
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Modi-Pezeshkian meet
PM Narendra Modi met President Pezeshkian on Sep 11 ahead of BRICS Summit. While the Indian PM thanked Iran for its active participation in BRICS-related meetings including in the BRICS Business Forum, Pezeshkian praised India's efforts to strengthen cooperation among BRICS member nations. PM Modi reiterated India’s call for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
While addressing the BRICS Business Forum, Pezeshkian publically thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making "valuable efforts" to strengthen cooperation amongst the members of the grouping. "I would like to sincerely thank the friendly government and people of India for the graciously hosting of this meeting, as well as the Honourable Prime Minister of India for his valuable efforts to strengthen BRICS cooperation," Pezeshkian stated.
On West Asia war, Pezeshkian said that economic security remains inseparable from national and regional security. "Disruptions in supply chains and the increasing use of economic tools to exert political pressure have made the economic environment of countries more complex. The question is, what is the BRICS response to these problems?" he added. The Iranian President mentioned that Tehran believes that the true power of BRICS is not limited to the economic size of its members, but becomes more evident when these capacities are transformed into a network of joint trade, investment, and financing - transition from potential cooperation to operational cooperation.