/ENG vs PAK: Joe Root breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test fifties

England captain Joe Root broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most fifties in Test cricket during England’s eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (Sept 12). Root finished unbeaten on 62 off 39 balls, hitting nine fours, as England chased down 130 to complete a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan.

The half-century took Root’s tally of Test fifties to 69, moving him ahead of Tendulkar, who had 68. Shivnarine Chanderpaul is next on the list with 66, while Allan Border and Rahul Dravid have 63 each. Ricky Ponting has 62.

Root also created another milestone at Edgbaston by becoming the first batter to score more than 1,000 Test runs at the venue. It is the fourth ground where he has reached the mark, after Lord’s, Manchester and The Oval.

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The England batter has scored 2,203 Test runs at Lord’s, 1,128 in Manchester and 1,050 at The Oval. He is now only the third player after Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to score over 1,000 Test runs at four different venues.

Root’s record-breaking knock came on a memorable day for England, who completed a 3-0 Test series whitewash against Pakistan with another dominant performance at Edgbaston.

England needed only 130 runs in their second innings and reached the target at 130/2. Root remained unbeaten on 62, while Jordan Cox finished not out on 59.

Pakistan were dismissed for just 133 in their first innings but showed much more fight in the second, scoring 449. Shan Masood top-scored with 95, while Babar Azam made 76 and debutant Razaullah scored 81. Razaullah also shared a 121-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Abbas, who contributed 42.

England had earlier scored 453 in their first inning s to take a huge 320-run lead. Harry Brook scored 75, Jamie Smith made 69, Dan Lawrence added 65, Emilio Gay scored 60 and Ollie Robinson contributed 50.