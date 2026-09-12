/ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Cox, Root shine as England complete whitewash over Pakistan

England completed a 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan after securing an eight-wicket win in the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (Sept 12). Chasing 130, England reached the target comfortably on the fourth morning, finishing on 130/2 in 24.2 overs. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 62 off 69 balls, while Jordan Cox was not out on 59 off 76 deliveries. The victory also saw England record their first home Test series whitewash against Pakistan.

Pakistan had been dismissed for just 133 in their first innings but produced a strong fightback in the second. They were eventually bowled out for 449, giving England a target of 130.

Captain Shan Masood led the recovery with 95, while Babar Azam scored 76 and Azan Awais added 59. However, the biggest contribution came from Test debutant Razaullah, who smashed 81 off only 63 balls, hitting nine sixes and four fours.

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Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas, who made 42, put together a crucial 121-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Their efforts helped Pakistan take a 129-run lead.

Earlier, Pakistan’s first innings had lasted just 33.5 overs. Saud Shakeel was their top scorer with 43, while Abbas made 21. Tongue claimed 4/42, Ollie Robinson took 3/15 and Jofra Archer finished with 3/25.

England then piled up 453 in their first innings to gain a huge 320-run lead. Harry Brook top-scored with 75, followed by Jamie Smith’s 69, Dan Lawrence’s 65 and Emilio Gay’s 60. Robinson also struck a quick 50. Razaullah was Pakistan’s best bowler, finishing with 4/148.

Pakistan’s second innings got off to a poor start when Robinson dismissed Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique for ducks in the opening over. Masood and Awais then steadied the innings before Babar joined the captain and helped Pakistan recover.

England had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead before the final Test. They won the first match at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before beating Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord’s. The Edgbaston victory completed a dominant 3-0 series win for Joe Root’s side.