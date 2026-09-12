From 2019 to August 2026, Israel has spent nearly $470,000 on hair styling, makeup, and official representation expenses for its prime ministers both domestically and abroad. The data were revealed by the 'Israeli' Prime Minister's Office after a Freedom of Information request was filed in December 2025 by attorney Yaara Winkler-Shalit.

The report indicated that Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were responsible for approximately 90 per cent of the total hair and makeup expenditures. In multiple documents, specific details, including the prime minister's personal hairstylists' and makeup artists' names, were redacted on grounds of alleged "state security".



The data gave specific monthly breakdowns, along with the period surrounding the outbreak of war in late 2023. It revealed that the state paid nearly $2,600 for the prime minister's hair styling and $1,580 for makeup services between September and November in 2023.

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Records show that in October 2023 alone, $810 was spent specifically on the prime minister's hair styling. Overall spending varied widely by administration; total costs reached about $103,000 in 2023, compared to just $27,600 in 2022 under Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.



Spending peaked in 2025 at roughly $111,000, driven largely by overseas trips, including a February 2025 Washington visit costing $13,500 in makeup and styling, and a July 2024 Washington trip costing $11,500.