From Bihar’s earthy and traditional sattu to the coffee cultivated in the hills of Koraput in Odisha and Gujarat’s intricate handicrafts, India’s rich regional diversity is being showcased alongside high-level diplomacy at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. As journalists from India and around the world arrive in the national capital for the September 12-13 summit, the BRICS media kit is offering more than briefing material. It provides an introduction to India’s diverse traditions, regional produce and centuries-old artisanal skills.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), aims to give international media a glimpse of India through products sourced from different states, bringing together elements of the country’s culinary and cultural heritage. Speaking to news agency ANI about the concept behind the media kits and preparations for the summit, Vasudev Ravi, OSD, PR, MEA, said the initiative was intended to showcase India’s diversity and communicate what he described as the ‘India Story’.

"This is an opportunity for us to showcase the India Story and highlight aspects to our colleagues in the media as well as those who are joining us from the international press. So, we partnered with three state governments, and our effort has been to showcase traditional foods," Ravi said.

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The specially curated selection features products from three distinct regions of the country. Bihar has contributed sattu and makhana, Odisha is represented by coffee from Koraput, while Gujarat has brought a selection of traditional handicrafts highlighting its rich craftsmanship. "We have had our colleagues at the Bihar Government contribute 'sattu', the traditional drink, and 'makhana', which is an extremely popular produce from Bihar. We have partnered with the Government of Odisha to showcase coffee from Koraput, and we have also partnered with the Gujarat government, which has contributed various kinds of handicrafts to showcase the skills and handicrafts that are available in the state. It is our effort to showcase India and to tell the India Story," he added.

Sattu, traditionally consumed as a drink and closely associated with Bihar, reflects the state’s distinctive culinary traditions. Makhana, meanwhile, represents one of Bihar’s well-known agricultural and food products. Coffee from Koraput offers international visitors a taste of Odisha’s growing coffee sector, while Gujarat’s handicrafts highlight the state’s longstanding traditions of artistry and craftsmanship.