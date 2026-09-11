/BRICS Summit 2026: From PM museum to modern art, Delhi rolls out a cultural welcome for leaders' family members

New Delhi is preparing to roll out a cultural red carpet for the visiting spouses and family members of BRICS leaders, with an extensive itinerary covering India’s political heritage, modern art and traditional crafts. The cultural programme has been planned alongside the three-day BRICS summit beginning September 11. The visitors are scheduled to explore some of Delhi’s most prominent cultural institutions, including the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and the Central Cottage Industries Emporium.

BRICS Leaders’ family members to visit key Delhi landmarks

The visiting dignitaries are staying at three prominent Delhi hotels. The spouse of Burundi’s President is staying at The Lalit, while the spouse of the Philippines President is staying at Taj Mahal Hotel. The daughter and son-in-law of Iran’s President, along with the spouse of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, are staying at The Oberoi. Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is expected to be among the first major stops on the itinerary.

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“A designated museum official will accompany the visitors and take them through exhibits documenting India’s political journey and the lives and contributions of its prime ministers. The group will also visit the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, where a special BRICS Bazaar is being organised on September 12. The bazaar will feature crafts and products from BRICS countries, turning the event into a showcase of the grouping’s cultural diversity,” he said, asking not to be named. The visit to the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy is expected to highlight India’s traditional craftsmanship while also providing a platform to showcase cultural products from across the expanded BRICS grouping.

Lunch at Indian Accent, visit to NGMA

The itinerary also includes lunch at Indian Accent at The Lodhi, followed by a visit to Jaipur House, which houses the National Gallery of Modern Art. “He added that a lunch has been planned at Indian Accent at The Lodhi, followed by a visit to Jaipur House, which houses the NGMA. “The NGMA visit will give the guests a glimpse of India’s modern and contemporary artistic traditions,” the officer added.” The NGMA stop will give the visiting family members an opportunity to experience India’s modern and contemporary art traditions. Another major stop on the programme is the Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan.

Cottage emporium to close temporarily for VIP visit

The Central Cottage Industries Emporium is expected to remain closed to regular customers for several hours to facilitate the VIP visit. The spouses are scheduled to arrive at around 2pm, with the programme expected to continue until approximately 4pm. Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened in view of the high-profile movements. Multiple quick reaction teams (QRTs), several companies of Delhi Police and ambulances are being deployed at key locations and along the designated routes.

The additional security deployment is aimed at ensuring smooth movement of the visiting dignitaries while maintaining emergency-response preparedness.