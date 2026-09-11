The Russian Orthodox Church has sent a literal hand to troops fighting in Ukraine to boost soldiers' morale. The church said a fragment of Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy’s sword hand is being delivered to the troops in Donetsk to provide them “spiritual strength”. "A fragment of the Grand ​Prince’s right hand – the very same right hand with which he wielded his sword on Kulikovo Field – has been sent to the front to strengthen the soldiers’ spirits," the church, which supports Putin's long-drawn war, said ​in a statement.

Kirill, the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church, said the gesture of shipping the prince's remains will be like the "holy commander" standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Russian soldiers on the front lines fighting Russia's war.

The prince declared a saint by Russian Church

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Russians revere Donskoy for defeating the Mongol Golden Horde at the 1380 Battle of Kulikovo. He died in 1389 and is held in high regard by the country's nationalists. The Russian Orthodox Church declared him a saint in 1988. Restoration work was carried out at Moscow’s Cathedral of the Archangel inside the Kremlin this summer, during which Donskoy’s sarcophagus was uncovered.

A piece of the prince's hand was kept aside and placed in a small ornate casket. The church said it will be displayed among Russia’s combat units along the frontlines as a source of motivation.

The Russian war has dragged on for more than four years and has triggered discontent among the public, soldiers and reportedly even some of Putin's aides who are questioning the cost of the conflict.

Russia-Ukraine war

Critics have slammed the decision to continue pursuing the war despite casualties rising, which numbered more than 42,000 in July alone, according to figures reported by Ukraine. Moscow has been trying to take control of Donetsk and, to this end, is sending more and more troops to the frontline. Donetsk is known as Ukraine’s fortress belt.