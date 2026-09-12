/Manipuri singer Chongtham Vikram Singh beaten to death: Autopsy reveals internal bleeding, fractured ribs

Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was beaten to death outside his home in southeast Delhi's Kilokari Village on September 7. The singer, who was a guitarist and music teacher, was allegedly attacked by eight people after he confronted them for shouting and creating a nuisance late at night. The matter escalated, and Singh suffered major injuries after he was beaten outside his house.
Days later, he succumbed to his injuries. His postmortem report revealed he died of massive internal bleeding caused by blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen.