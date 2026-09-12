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Manipuri singer Chongtham Vikram Singh beaten to death: Autopsy reveals internal bleeding, fractured ribs

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 08:47 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 08:47 IST
Manipuri singer Chongtham Vikram Singh beaten to death: Autopsy reveals internal bleeding, fractured ribs

Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer Chongtham Vikram Singh, 54, died following an alleged physical assault by a group of individuals near his residence in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village. 

Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was beaten to death outside his home in southeast Delhi's Kilokari Village on September 7. The singer, who was a guitarist and music teacher, was allegedly attacked by eight people after he confronted them for shouting and creating a nuisance late at night. The matter escalated, and Singh suffered major injuries after he was beaten outside his house.

Days later, he succumbed to his injuries. His postmortem report revealed he died of massive internal bleeding caused by blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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