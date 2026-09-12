/Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by Pakistan’s cybercrime department in Lahore

Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were questioned by the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, according to ESPNcricinfo. The two players were among seven cricketers dropped from Pakistan’s squad during the ongoing Test series against England following a 194-run defeat in the second Test at Lord’s.

Rizwan and Imam were then asked to appear before the NCCIA and visited its office on Thursday. According to the report, at least one of them spent several hours at the agency.

The reason for the questioning has not been made public. It is also not known whether the NCCIA matter is linked to an internal inquiry launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this week.

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The PCB had not named any players when it announced the inquiry. The board said it had "initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally".

Reports suggested that at least one of the players received a questionnaire from the NCCIA and is expected to submit the completed document next week.

Rizwan had a poor run with the bat during the England tour, scoring 12, 41, 7 and 1 in his four innings. His struggles continued in the two Tests that followed in the Caribbean.

Imam, meanwhile, suffered a Grade 1 tear in his left calf on the opening day at Lord’s and did not bat in either of Pakistan’s innings. On the final morning, he tried some light knockdowns during the warm-up but appeared to be uncomfortable.

Aaqib Javed, PCB chief selector and director of high performance, later questioned the seriousness of Imam’s injury and suggested that the matter could be investigated.

Following the Lord’s defeat, the PCB released seven players from the squad - Rizwan, Imam, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. The result came after Pakistan had already suffered an innings and 103-run defeat against England in the series opener at Leeds.

Pakistan replaced them with five uncapped players, along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal. The uncapped players added to the squad were Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

The PCB also sent head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul back home after the Lord’s loss. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who are part of Pakistan’s white-ball coaching set-up, were brought in as head coach and bowling coach respectively.