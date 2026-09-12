Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Both Malaysia and Ethiopia expressed their keenness for stronger defence cooperation with India. According to government sources, the countries discussed joint personnel training as well as defence procurement from India was discussed. Both countries welcomed Indian industry and investment with Ethiopia paying special focus on Indian mining companies and Malaysia discussing opportunities in semiconductor.

According to MEA, PM Modi welcomed Malaysian PM Ibrahim and appreciated Malaysia’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a Partner Country. The leaders took stock of the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026 and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties, MEA stated in its press release. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim conveyed Malaysia’s concurrence to the establishment of Consulate General of India in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. PM Modi also appreciated Malaysia’s continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations. The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest and expressed their continued commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi meets Ethiopian counterpart

Add WION as a Preferred Source

PM Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart held discussions aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Strategic Partnership. They reviewed progress across key sectors, including economic cooperation, defence and security partnership, and capacity building. The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in multilateral fora. Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for Ethiopia’s participation in the 18th BRICS Summit and noted that its presence helped in reinforcing the collective voice of the Global South.

Meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Le Minh Hung, Vietnamese Prime Minister and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan. Vietnam is among the BRICS 10 partner countries. According to the MEA, India and Vietnam share an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underpinned by longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation expanding across defence and security, fintech, critical minerals and other emerging areas. The two sides continue to work closely on multilateral cooperation.