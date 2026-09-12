/WATCH | Frances Tiafoe in tears after losing US Open semi-final to Ben Shelton

Frances Tiafoe’s US Open 2026 campaign ended in heartbreak as the American broke down in tears after losing to fellow American Ben Shelton in the semi-finals. Cameras showed Tiafoe covering his face with a towel while walking through the players’ tunnel after his 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 defeat.

Tiafoe started strongly at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning the first set and putting Shelton under early pressure, however, the eighth seed gradually took control of the match. Shelton’s powerful serve and aggressive play from the baseline helped him win the next three sets and book his place in his first Grand Slam final.

The match ended in heartbreaking fashion for Tiafoe as he double-faulted on match point while Shelton served at 6-5 in the fourth set, handing his opponent victory in just his second double fault of the match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the match, the 28-year-old was seen walking through the tunnel in tears. He covered his face with a towel and tried to stay away from the cameras as he struggled to deal with the defeat.

WATCH

The victory ended Shelton’s wait for another US Open final-four appearance after he reached the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in 2023. He will now play Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final. The German has won all five of their previous meetings.

For Tiafoe, the defeat was another difficult moment at the US Open. All three of his Grand Slam semi-final appearances have come at Flushing Meadows. His previous run to the last four in 2024 ended with a defeat to eventual runner-up Taylor Fritz.