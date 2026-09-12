/Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh reacts to ex Karan Wahi’s possible wildcard entry

Bigg Boss season 20 premiered with a fresh batch of contestants and new dynamics; plenty of twists are already keeping the viewers hooked. As the drama inside the house begins to unfold, contestant Uditi Singh has now opened up about a rather personal possibility, that her ex-boyfriend Karan Wahi is potentially entering the reality show as a wildcard.

Uditi Singh reacts to Karan Wahi's possible entry as wildcard contestant

A clip on X has gone viral on social media in which Uditi Singh is seen talking with fellow contestants, including Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi. Uditi shared that she would have no issues if Karan entered the show as a wildcard contestant. She said his entry would not affect her much, adding that she moved on from the relationship.

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Mahhi said, “Pehle to mujhe laga dono log saath mein aa rahe ho,” (At first, I thought both of you were coming together) referring to Uditi and Karan's past relationship. She further expressed, "Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota. There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti (Even if he had come along, he would have been just like any other contestant to me. There are so many people here whom I don't talk to).

“Itna koi chakkar nahi hai mujhe, maine kabka move on kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on.” (There is no such issue for me; I moved on a long time ago. It's been so long, I have moved on)", Uditi said.

Will there be an eviction in the first Weekend Ka Vaar?

So far, the nominated contestants are Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill. There are reports that there won't be any elimination in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The four nominated contestants will reportedly get another chance to continue their journey and bring out their best in the game.

The 20th season of Bigg Boss, which premiered on September 6, features a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants and is expected to feature 4 more wildcard entries. Some of the contestants of this season include names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.