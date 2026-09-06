The wait for the new season of Bigg Boss 20 is finally over. It has brought Salman Khan back to the stage as the reality show enters its milestone 20th season, with the grand premiere promising a mix of entertainment, drama, surprises and new twists. Until now, the makers have kept much of the season under wraps, but now fans will be able to witness the contestants, the format and the secrets hidden inside the new house.

The new season comes with a mystery-driven concept and intriguing spaces inside the house. This year, the theme is ‘Vardaan’, while the promos have also hinted at the intriguing idea of duality, summed up by Salman Khan with the phrase “Tathas-Two” and the tagline “Ek se bhale do.”

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Bigg Boss 20 premiere time

Bigg Boss 20 has begun streaming on JioHotstar from 9 PM onwards, followed by its television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. As Salman Khan welcomes the new batch of contestants, stay tuned for all the latest updates from the grand premiere.

Salman Khan makes grand entry

Salman Khan starts the show by explaining the game strategies of the reality show through chess and performs some of his iconic songs, such as Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din.

Kanika Mann arrives as the first contestant