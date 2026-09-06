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Bigg Boss 20 premiere Live: Salman Khan begins new season with ‘Vardaan’ theme

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 21:11 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 21:11 IST
Bigg Boss 20 premiere Live: Salman Khan begins new season with ‘Vardaan’ theme

Bigg Boss 20 Photograph: (Instagram)

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Bigg Boss 20 has arrived on JioHotstar, revealing all the contestants for this new season. The premiere begins at 9 pm on Sunday and welcomes a mystery-driven concept, intriguing spaces inside the house and so on. Read on to know more.
 

The wait for the new season of Bigg Boss 20 is finally over. It has brought Salman Khan back to the stage as the reality show enters its milestone 20th season, with the grand premiere promising a mix of entertainment, drama, surprises and new twists. Until now, the makers have kept much of the season under wraps, but now fans will be able to witness the contestants, the format and the secrets hidden inside the new house.

The new season comes with a mystery-driven concept and intriguing spaces inside the house. This year, the theme is ‘Vardaan’, while the promos have also hinted at the intriguing idea of duality, summed up by Salman Khan with the phrase “Tathas-Two” and the tagline “Ek se bhale do.”

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Bigg Boss 20 premiere time

Bigg Boss 20 has begun streaming on JioHotstar from 9 PM onwards, followed by its television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. As Salman Khan welcomes the new batch of contestants, stay tuned for all the latest updates from the grand premiere.

Salman Khan makes grand entry

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Salman Khan starts the show by explaining the game strategies of the reality show through chess and performs some of his iconic songs, such as Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din.

Kanika Mann arrives as the first contestant

Mann is a popular TV actor and model who is known for her role in the Zee TV comedy-drama series Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She has also appeared in Naagin 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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