/Bigg Boss 20 premiere: Popular gamer Scout enters the house, know more about him

Bigg Boss 20 premiere is underway, and celebrities from different walks of life are being introduced as contestants one by one. Tanmay Singh or popularly known as scouTOP (or simply Scout), the popular gamer, is one of the contestants of this season.
Scout enters Bigg Boss 20 house
Scout entered the house along with rapper YungDSA. Some of the popular content creators and gamers like Cary Minati and Abhishek Malhan wished Scout the best as he entered the Bigg Boss house.
More about Scout
Tanmay Singh or simply Scout, is a prominent Indian esports player, content creator, and gaming streamer.
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He rose to massive fame in the Indian gaming community playing PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).
Known for his aggressive entry-fragging, fast reflexes, and signature 4x/6x scope spray accuracy, he has represented top Indian esports organisations like Team IND, Fnatic, SouL, and Orange Rock. He is also the owner and co-founder of Team XSpark, which won the BGIS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Series) 2024 championship.
Beyond esports, he runs a massive YouTube channel with over 5 million subscribers, where he streams live gameplay, creates vlogs, and posts gaming videos.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20 premiere Live: Mahhi Vij, Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi- Full list of contestants revealed
Scout is originally from Valsad, Gujarat, but is primarily based in Mumbai Maharashtra for his professional gaming, streaming, and content creation operations.
About Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss returns for its landmark 20th season, hosted once again by Salman Khan and streaming live on JioHotstar. This season shakes up the classic format with high-stakes survival tasks, psychological challenges, and fresh, unpredictable game dynamics.