/Bigg Boss 20: Meet Aasif Khan – From Ready's Dhincha Chinka set to Salman Khan’s reality show

Aasif Khan's journey to the Bigg Boss 20 house has been far from an overnight success. He eventually earned recognition through projects including Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Panchayat, where his portrayal of Ganesh became particularly popular. The Bollywood actor's journey is all about persistence and belief, which led to him entering the show.

Who is Aasif Khan?

Aasif Khan is an Indian actor who has primarily made his mark through Hindi films and web series. Born and brought up in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, Aasif Khan had to work his way through several challenges while trying to establish himself as an actor before becoming a recognised face on streaming platforms.

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Khan developed an interest in the arts while growing up in Rajasthan. His path to acting was not straightforward, and reports about his early years have highlighted the difficulties he faced while trying to build a career in Mumbai.

One of the projects that helped expand his visibility was Mirzapur, where he played Babar. The crime drama became a major streaming success and introduced Khan to a wider audience. He subsequently appeared in Paatal Lok, another acclaimed Hindi web series. His growing list of OTT credits helped establish him as a dependable character actor capable of fitting into different genres and storylines.

Aasif Khan's journey of entry into showbiz

After being announced as the second contestant, Aasif Khan revealed a special moment with the Bollywood actor and host of the show, Salman Khan. He stated years ago when Aasif appeared as a junior artist in the movie Ready, sharing the screen with the actor.

Aasif Khan's rise to stardom

For many viewers, however, Aasif Khan became especially memorable through Panchayat. He played the role of Ganesh, popularly referred to as Damad Ji, in the Prime Video comedy-drama. The character's appearances became popular among viewers, helping Khan gain greater recognition beyond the audiences that had already followed his work in crime dramas.

While in Paatal Lok, Aasif Khan played the role of Kabir M, one of the four prime suspects in the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller. In the series, his character is one of the alleged assassins caught by the police in an assassination plot against a prominent journalist, which sets off the main investigation led by Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary. Aasif Khan played the character Babar Khan in seasons 1 and 2 of the web series Mirzapur

The contrast between his roles in gritty shows such as Mirzapur and Paatal Lok and his comic presence in Panchayat has also showcased his range as an actor.