/Bigg Boss 20 premiere: Date, time, theme, house and where to watch live streaming in India- full details inside

The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, marking the return of India's most talked-about reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the season’s promo has already built anticipation, promising a fresh mix of drama, entertainment, unexpected twists, and intense rivalries, along with a duality theme, as Khan said, "Tathas-two." With the excitement level at its peak, here's everything you need to know about the grand premiere and the streaming details, including when and where to watch the upcoming show.

Bigg Boss 20: When and where to watch?

Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, with the much-awaited 20th season premiering on September 6, 2026. The audience can stream it on JioHotstar at 9 PM IST, while they can also catch the buzz on television on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.

Bigg Boss 20 theme

Ever since the Bigg Boss 20 promo featuring Salman Khan grabbed attention and built anticipation, fans have been busy decoding the theme of the new season. The promo appears to hint at duality, with Khan describing the concept through the quirky phrase “Tahthau-two.”

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It further suggests that every situation has two sides and that every choice can lead to a different outcome, as summed up in the show’s tagline, “Ek se bhale do.”

All about Bigg Boss 20 House

Ahead of the grand premiere of season 20 of Bigg Boss, the makers have already shared glimpses of the house with fans online. It reveals a larger-than-life setup filled with quirky animal installations, including an octopus holding chess pieces, giant snakes, a shark-themed pool, and a chameleon.