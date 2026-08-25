/Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan returns with 'Fans Ka Faisla'—viewers to vote between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill for entry inside the house

Bigg Boss Season 20 is now just a few days away from its grand premiere. While the list of contestants for the new season is yet to be out in public, host Salman Khan has given viewers the option to choose between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill. The contestant who receives the most votes will secure a spot inside the Bigg Boss house. Which means that, of the two, only one has a guaranteed spot inside the house.

‘Fans Ka Faisla’ returns in Bigg Boss 20

A new promo of Bigg Boss 20 shows Salman Khan bringing back the popular ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ concept, which was first introduced in Bigg Boss 19. In the last season, fans had to choose between creator Mridul Towari and Shehbaz Badesha. Mridul went in, having received the most votes. However, a few weeks into the show, Shehbaz also joined the show as a wildcard contestant.

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In a similar concept, this year fans will have to choose between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill. Viewers can vote for their favourite on the JioHotstar app. The contestant with the most votes will enter the Bigg Boss 20 house as an official contestant.

Meet Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill

Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old model-actor who found herself under the spotlight during the CJP protests in July this year. Rhiya had famously intervened and stopped a police van from detaining protestors during the Mumbai leg of the support, which was in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak. Rhiya soon became one of the faces of the protest as the moment from the Mumbai streets was widely circulated on social media.

Rhiya has a strong presence on Instagram, with 324K followers, and has also appeared in several music videos. Her most recent appearance was in the song Dilbara. Ahir is also an entrepreneur and founded Rhiyasat, a luxury handcrafted apparel label that works with Indian artisans and promotes locally crafted clothing.

Love Gill, on the other hand, is a Punjabi model and actor best known for her role in the television show Tu Patang Main Dor. She has also appeared in several Punjabi films, including Haterz, Shakkar Paare, Vekhi Ja Chhedi Na, Furlow and Hanji Kaun?, among others. She has 600K followers on Instagram.

While the list of contestants is not known yet, reports state the season will have TV stars like Nia Sharma, Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani as contestants.

About Bigg Boss 20

The trailer for the new season introduced viewers to the concept of ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ suggesting contestants will get an additional chance in the game. Host Salman Khan said, "The game in Bigg Boss changes every year. This time, it’s not just the game that’s changing, but the way it is played as well. ‘Jeevan Daan’ isn't as straightforward as it sounds. As for the rest—well, you’ll find out once inside the house.”