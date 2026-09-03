/NEET protest girl Rhiya Ahir reacts to backlash over Bigg Boss 20 entry: 'I am kind of entertaining'

After grabbing widespread attention for stopping a Mumbai Police van during a protest over the NEET paper leak in July, model Rhiya Ahir is set to capture the spotlight with her reported stint on Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. While she has quickly become an internet sensation, her decision to join the reality show has sparked criticism and divided opinion online.

Rhiya Ahir reacts to backlash over Bigg Boss 20 entry

Rhiya Ahir has once again become a talking point following her appearance at the NEET protest. Rhiya Ahir's entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house is not yet confirmed. The makers have asked the audience to choose between Rhiya and Love Gill as part of Fans Ka Faisla segment. Which means whoever gets maxium votes, gets to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. The show premieres on September 6.

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The buzz on the internet is strong that Rhiya will be entering the Bigg Boss 20 house on the premiere night. Rhiya's participation has left social media users divided, with many questioning her entry.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rhiya was asked what drew her to the show. She replied, “I have always been a curious person. I still am. When I was a kid, my mom and sister used to watch Bigg Boss, and we would have to sit and watch too. I always wondered about the inner workings of such a big production. So many people are inside—how are they managing all of it? I want to know that.”

She further added, "With all the hate coming through, people are again divided, saying, ‘Yeh to fame ke liye kiya tha, ye aisi nahi hai’ (she is doing it for fame, she's not like that). Don’t listen to what I am saying or what someone else is trying to say about me. See for yourself. I am kind of entertaining, and I want to show that side to people."

About Rhiya Ahir

Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old Mumbai-based model, actor and entrepreneur who went viral after standing in front of a Mumbai Police van during a protest over the NEET paper leak in July 2026, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Her stand was widely praised across the country.

She has a following of 328K on Instagram and has found the luxury apparel label Rhiyasat. She also gained attention for appearing in the music video “Dilbara.”

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